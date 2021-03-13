Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

