Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 420 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $170.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

