Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,880 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC opened at $261.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,740.02 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

