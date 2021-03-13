Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $136.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

