Symrise’s (SYIEY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Symrise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Symrise has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

