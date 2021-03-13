Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €108.33 ($127.45).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €99.46 ($117.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.12. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

