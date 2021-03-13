Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Director William J. Meurer Sells 43,687 Shares of Stock

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after acquiring an additional 275,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 63,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,278,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.