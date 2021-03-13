S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report sales of $28.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $29.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $29.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $93.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.91 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.72. 58,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

