Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Trading Up 9.2%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 1,775,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,392,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SURF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $385.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,033,915 in the last three months. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 661,807 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 147,309 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

