Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $385.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. On average, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,033,915 over the last 90 days. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 661,807 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,309 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

