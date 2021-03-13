Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

SMCI traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 296.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 32,428 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 71,501 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

