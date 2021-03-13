Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,557.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

