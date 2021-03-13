SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,737 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $23,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

