Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Head-To-Head Review

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and Ashtead Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunny Optical Technology (Group) $5.48 billion 4.81 $577.54 million N/A N/A Ashtead Group $5.84 billion 4.66 $936.90 million $8.83 27.42

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sunny Optical Technology (Group).

Risk and Volatility

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunny Optical Technology (Group) N/A N/A N/A Ashtead Group 13.37% 24.20% 7.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and Ashtead Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunny Optical Technology (Group) 1 0 2 0 2.33 Ashtead Group 0 7 7 0 2.50

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Sunny Optical Technology (Group) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments. The company's products include optical components, such as glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets; optoelectronic products, such as handset camera modules, three dimensional optoelectronic products, vehicle modules, and other optoelectronic modules; and optical instruments comprising microscopes and intelligent equipment for testing. Its optoelectronic-related products are used in handsets, digital cameras, vehicle imaging and sensing systems, security surveillance systems, virtual reality/augmented reality and automated factories, which are combined with optical, electronic, software, and mechanical technologies. In addition, the company engages in the research and development of infrared technologies; trading of optical instruments and optoelectronics products; property leasing activities; manufacture and sale of optical automotive components; and development, service, and consultation of technology, as well as provision of financing services. It operates primarily in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, India, and the United States. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Yuyao, China. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Xu Limited.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip. The company also provides power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, and remodeling; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential emergencies, covid-19, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film/TV production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. The company operates 873 stores in the United States, 75 stores in Canada, and 193 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

