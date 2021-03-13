Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,507.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,846.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock valued at $142,482,994 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,073,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,769,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.