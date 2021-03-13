Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $0.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

