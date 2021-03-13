Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,501 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.