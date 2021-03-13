Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Up 154.8% in February

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the February 11th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 521,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $357,664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 303,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,748. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.