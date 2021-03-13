Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.29.
About Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
