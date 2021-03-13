Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

