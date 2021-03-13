Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Shares of SULZF remained flat at $$112.80 during trading hours on Friday. Sulzer has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.