Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SUBCY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SEB Equities cut shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

