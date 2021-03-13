Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

