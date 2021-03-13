StrongHands (SHND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,946.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $1,946.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,403,747,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,990,553,289 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

