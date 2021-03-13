Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

INTC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. 1,724,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,493,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

