Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Philip Morris International by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

PM opened at $87.72 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $88.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

