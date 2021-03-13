Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $690.77. 1,825,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,773,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,377.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

