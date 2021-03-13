Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,748,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,466,000 after acquiring an additional 740,509 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $82,000,000 after acquiring an additional 575,720 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 140,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

