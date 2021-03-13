Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.59. 63,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,415. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

