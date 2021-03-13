Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $514.22. The stock had a trading volume of 306,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,058. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $549.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $318.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.