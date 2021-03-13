Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 551 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,091,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after buying an additional 126,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.34. 25,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.