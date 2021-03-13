Strat Petroleum, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strat Petroleum, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, an increase of 436.5% from the February 11th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPRL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Strat Petroleum has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Strat Petroleum alerts:

About Strat Petroleum

Strat Petroleum, Ltd. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities. The company is based in Vaughan, Canada.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Strat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.