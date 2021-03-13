Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRMLF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Storm Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Storm Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

SRMLF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.