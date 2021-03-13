StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.26 and last traded at $76.41. 3,626,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,037,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Bank of America upped their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

