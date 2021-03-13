StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.