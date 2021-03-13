StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $36,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 67,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

STNE stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.26 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.