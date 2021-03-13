Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

