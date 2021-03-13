Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109 in the last 90 days. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

