STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.82

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.82 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 46,378 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

