Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 177,336 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $739,491.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $118,764.54.

On Monday, March 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $213,495.92.

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $385,518.10.

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $528,538.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92.

On Monday, January 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $307.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in eMagin by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

