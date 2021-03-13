Stifel Nicolaus Raises bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $31.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLUE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

