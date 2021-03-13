Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Price Target to $3.00

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, February 8th.

PBEGF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

