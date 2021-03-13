Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $83.82. 16,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,394. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

