Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 445 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

