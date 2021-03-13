Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 399.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PerkinElmer by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.