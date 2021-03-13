Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 97,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 67,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $186.82 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

