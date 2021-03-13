Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $29.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

