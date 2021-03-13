Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,871 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.