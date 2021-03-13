Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

