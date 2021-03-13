Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 951,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,325,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Aflac by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 115,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,773 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 150,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

