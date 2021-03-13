Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

ARKW stock opened at $150.60 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $191.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.51 and a 200-day moving average of $136.43.

